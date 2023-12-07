Lion’s battery packs receive final certification

Lion Electric has announced it has received final certification for its medium-duty battery pack, the LionBattery MD.

The lithium-ion battery pack is designed to power the company’s medium-duty trucks and school buses.

“The successful certification of the LionBattery MD pack showcases Lion’s cutting-edge capabilities and underscores our commitment to a rigorous process of quality control and safety,” said Marc Bedard, CEO and founder of Lion.

“With the battery serving as the heart of Lion’s all-electric vehicles, this certification represents a critical milestone in the execution of our strategy to vertically integrate the manufacturing of our purpose-built all-electric platforms.”

The battery packs will be produced at Lion’s battery plant with a 1.7 gigawatt-hour capacity, capable of powering 5,000 Lion commercial vehicles per year.