Lion surpasses 10M miles on electric vehicles

Lion Electric delivered 174 electric trucks and buses in the fourth quarter of 2022, generating revenue of US$46.8 million (all figures U.S.) and a net loss of $4.6 million.

For the full year, Lion delivered 519 vehicles, up from 196 in 2021, generating revenue of $139.9 million.

The Quebec-based electric vehicle maker says it now has more than 950 vehicles on the road with more than 10 million miles (16 million km) driven. Its order book includes 301 trucks and 2,167 buses with a combined order value of about $575 million.

Lion6 (File photo: John G. Smith)

Lion also produced its first battery pack at its Mirabel, Que., facility that is expected to be certified in the first half of this year — a step that will be followed by a gradual ramp-up in production.

“We are pleased with our 2022 performance, as once again, despite external challenges, we delivered a record number of electric vehicles,” company founder and CEO Marc Bedard said in the company’s Q4 earnings press release.

“In parallel, we produced our first electric school bus at our Joliet, Ill., manufacturing plant and we produced our first battery pack at our Mirabel, Que., battery manufacturing facility, while efficiently managing our cash position throughout the year,” Bedard said. “As we head into a new year, I would like to thank all our employees for their hard work and dedication.”