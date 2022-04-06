Martin Brower to serve up McDonald’s deliveries with electric truck

Another Class 8 electric truck will be taking to Montreal-area roads, delivering to McDonald’s restaurants.

Martin Brower has put a Volvo VNR Electric into its Montreal fleet.

“We are excited to partner with our long-time customer Martin Brower to be the first to deploy a Volvo VNR Electric in Montreal in collaboration with McDonald’s Canada,” said Paul Kudla, managing director for Canada, Volvo Trucks North America. “It’s a strong statement when all key partners align towards clear greenhouse gas emissions-reduction goals. We look forward to continued collaborations with both organizations as they begin their electromobility journey.”

(Photo: Volvo Trucks)

The truck will be able to serve restaurants within 150 km of Martin Brower’s Montreal distribution center. The company installed on-site charging infrastructure and will be evaluating the truck’s performance in extreme temperatures.

“Our goal is to deliver innovative and meaningful solutions to help restaurants and our business create a more sustainable, ethical, and responsible future — every day, all over the world,” said Julie Dell’Aniello, president, Martin Brower Canada. “By integrating the Volvo VNR Electric tractor into our fleet, we will gain valuable experience for future zero-tailpipe-emission tractor deployments that will enable us to continue driving down Martin Brower’s greenhouse gas emissions so we can meet our sustainability targets.”

Camions Volvo Montreal – one of the first Canadian Volvo dealers to be electric vehicle-certified – will service the truck.