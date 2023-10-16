Mullen Automotive to roll out 150 Class 3 EV trucks, begin Class 1 EV van production  

Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Mullen Automotive announced it is on track to produce 150 Class 3 EV trucks through December 2023. It is also on track to begin Class 1 EV cargo van production and deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a news release.

Mullen’s Class 3 production plans for the remainder of 2023 are on schedule with an estimated 150 vehicles projected to be produced and delivered to Randy Marion Automotive Group (RMA). The first 10 Class 3 vehicles were delivered to RMA in September. Mullen expects to fulfill the balance of the 1,000 Class 3 vehicle purchase order in 2024, where the production schedule has been set at 850 trucks.

Mullen plans to produce an estimated 300 Class 1 EV cargo vans this year. The total Class 1 EV cargo van production for 2024 is planned for 6,000 vehicles allowing the RMA purchase order to be fulfilled.

(Photo: Mullen Automotive)

Class 1 production capacity at the Tunica, Mississippi, facility is currently planned at 10,000 annually per shift. As electric vehicle adoption rates increase, Mullen intends to add a second shift for Class 1 production, which will increase capacity to 20,000 total vehicles per year.

“I am proud to say both our Class 3 production acceleration and our Class 1 manufacturing preparations are on track at our Tunica assembly plant. We have firmed up our production schedules for 2024, which align with our existing customer orders and provide ample room for additional customer demand,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.