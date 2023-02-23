Volvo vows to be electric truck leader
Volvo Trucks has thrown down the gauntlet, vowing to lead the market for electric trucks in Europe and North America.
The company says it has sold more than 4,300 electric trucks globally, including in Canada. It says it currently owns 32% of heavy-duty electric truck market share in Europe and nearly half in North America.
“We are determined to lead the electric truck transformation and our market leading position in 2022, not only in Europe, but also in North America and other markets, is proof that we are doing just that,” Roger Alm, president of Volvo Trucks said in a release. “Although, the market for electric trucks is still small, but the trend is clear: many of our customers are now starting their own shift to electric. We intend to be the catalyst for this transition and aim for 50% of our global sales of new trucks to be electric in 2030.”
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.