Volvo vows to be electric truck leader

Volvo Trucks has thrown down the gauntlet, vowing to lead the market for electric trucks in Europe and North America.

The company says it has sold more than 4,300 electric trucks globally, including in Canada. It says it currently owns 32% of heavy-duty electric truck market share in Europe and nearly half in North America.

“We are determined to lead the electric truck transformation and our market leading position in 2022, not only in Europe, but also in North America and other markets, is proof that we are doing just that,” Roger Alm, president of Volvo Trucks said in a release. “Although, the market for electric trucks is still small, but the trend is clear: many of our customers are now starting their own shift to electric. We intend to be the catalyst for this transition and aim for 50% of our global sales of new trucks to be electric in 2030.”