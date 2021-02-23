Nikola details plans for fuel cell electric truck rollouts

Nikola has released details for its planned rollout of hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV).

It will first launch North American production of its Tre cabover battery-electric truck, followed by a FCEV version of that same truck and the long-range Nikola Two FCEV sleeper capable of ranges between 300 and 900 miles (480 and 1,440 km).

“To expedite the transition to a carbon-free future, the trucking industry needs heavy-duty, zero-emission commercial vehicles engineered to match the weight and range capabilities of today’s diesel trucks. Nikola is excited to introduce additional detail about our portfolio of FCEV trucks and our continued commitment to sustainable commercial transportation,” said Nikola’s global head of FCEV, Jason Roycht.

The lineup will include: Nikola Tre BEV cabover for regional applications and trips up to 300 miles (480 km); the Nika Tre FCEV for regional haul an a range of up to 500 miles (800 km); and the longhaul Nikola Two FCEV sleeper for up to 900 miles (1,440 km).

Nikola claims the first Tre FCEV prototypes will be built in the second quarter of this year, with production in the second half of 2023.

The longhaul Nikola Two FCEV will be built on a new chassis designed for the North American market and will launch in late 2024, according to the company.

(Photo: Nikola)

The fuel cell power modules and hydrogen storage systems are currently being developed, the company announced.

“Our plan is to enter the market in steps,” said Roycht. “We are building on the current Tre platform with the planned launch of our fuel-cell and hydrogen storage systems in 2023. These systems are designed to be scalable in order to handle the greater power and longer-range requirements for long-haul, which allows for concurrent integration into the chassis design of the Nikola Two FCEV Sleeper. Utilizing common components and systems for hydrogen propulsion will support greater economies of scale and also allow Nikola to continuously expand and adapt our FCEV truck portfolio to address the diverse requirements of commercial trucking.”

