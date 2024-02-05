Nikola opens Hyla fueling station in California

Nikola has opened its first Hyla-branded hydrogen filling station in Southern California, capable of fueling 40 Class 8 trucks a day.

The station features “an advanced modular fueler” and is part of a broader plan to install 60 fueling stations in the coming years, with nine planned to be operational by the end of the second quarter.

“We are thrilled to open the first Hyla hydrogen refueling station in Southern California, marking a significant milestone for Nikola and offering convenient access for our customers,” said president of energy, Ole Hoefelmann.

“Easing the transition to a zero-emission trucking future and prioritizing access to a hydrogen solution network is our top objective and we’re just getting started. Once the nine planned solutions are in place by mid-2024, Nikola will have established one of the world’s largest heavy-duty hydrogen refueling networks, providing customers accessibility at their current locations and along their planned routes.”