Nikola receives funding for six hydrogen fueling stations

Nikola has received a US$41.9 million grant to build six heavy-duty hydrogen refueling stations in Southern California through its Hyla brand.

The grant was through the California Transportation Commission (CTC) and California Department of Transportation, as part of the Trade Corridor Enhancement Program.

The fueling locations will be built along freight corridors and will be designed to scale up as demand increases. Each station will be able to serve about 80 to 100 trucks per day, Nikola announced.

“Nikola is thrilled to receive this grant from the CTC,” said Carey Mendes, president, Nikola Energy. “This award, in collaboration with Caltrans, will allow us to accelerate the deployment of zero-emissions hydrogen refueling infrastructure, which is vital for the successful launch our hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks in July.”

Nikola says the stations will be “open access” and available to hydrogen fueled vehicles of all makes.