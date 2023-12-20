Nikola signs deal with FirstElement for hydrogen fueling

Nikola has inked a 10-year strategic partnership with FirstElement Fuel to supply hydrogen at the Port of Oakland, Calif.

Under the agreement, FirstElement becomes a authorized Nikola Fueling Solutions Partner. The new truck fueling station will be able to supply 200 trucks a day, thanks to the world’s first H70 fast-fill lane for heavy trucks, the companies say.

“FirstElement Fuel is a recognized leader in hydrogen vehicle fueling in California, and the Nikola team is inspired by the immense possibilities created by this agreement,” said Nikola president of energy, Joe Cappello. “Our customers now have access to fuel at FEF’s first heavy-duty site in Oakland, California. With additional stations planned, this signifies a powerful synergy between Nikola and FEF, driving us towards a shared vision of a future with cleaner and more sustainable solutions.”

Nikola says it plans to build a network of up to 60 hydrogen fueling stations in the coming years. Two will be up and running by the end of this year; a Hyla-branded station in Ontario, Calif., and the FEF station in Oakland.

“This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to transform the transportation industry and we are proud to play a role in powering Nikola’s innovative hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks,” said Joel Ewanick, founder and executive chairman of FEF. “We are confident the synergy between our shared expertise and vision will help to reshape the landscape of clean and sustainable transportation, driving towards a future powered by hydrogen.”