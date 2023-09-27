Quantron announces partnership for North American hydrogen fueling infrastructure

Quantron has announced a partnership with New Day Hydrogen to roll out hydrogen fueling stations to supply its hydrogen-fuel-cell-electric trucks in North America.

“As we are moving the mobility industry towards hydrogen, we often get the question: what comes first – the vehicles or the infrastructure? This partnership helps provide a solution that offers both,” said Rick Haas, CEO of Quantron U.S.

“We’re offering a range-leading hydrogen-fueled truck along with a full 360-degree service offering for customers through our QaaS model. New Day Hydrogen will be a key piece of this offering with their ability to build on-site hydrogen electrolyzers so that truck fleets will have the confidence and security of being able to supply and manage their own hydrogen needs. It is a natural partnership that allows us to take the next step in this exciting work.”

“We are excited to be partnering with Quantron, together addressing the zero-emission vehicle and infrastructure needs of commercial fleets,” added New Day Hydrogen’s COO, Buford Barr. “Hydrogen is a clear zero-emissions option, especially for fleets who have identified operational challenges with batteries and charging.”

Haas said Quantron has made “exciting strides” in the North American market this year, with interested customers in the U.S. and Canada.

“We know that hydrogen fuel cells are the right sustainable solution for longhaul semi-trucks,” Haas said. “Efficiency is paramount in this segment and our range-leading trucks will deliver just that to our customers.”