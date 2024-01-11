REE Automotive introduces electric truck with fully by-wire architecture

REE Automotive says it will bring to market the first fully by-wire commercial electric truck platform.

It has commenced deliveries of its P7-C electric cab chassis, after being certified by the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The truck has a certified steer-by-wire, brake-by-wire, and drive-by-wire architecture.

The first batch of trucks is going to fleets in the U.S., the company announced, and it has signed Pritchard EV as a dealer there.

“I believe our REEcorner is a true gamechanger, allowing us to build electric trucks that fleets will want to buy, and drivers will love to drive as we continue to see a strong demand for our work trucks,” said Daniel Barel, CEO and co-founder of REE Automotive. “I am incredibly proud of the team at REE for completing certification of the automotive industry’s first ever fully x-by-wire vehicle. Our customers have been eagerly waiting for our vehicles to be ready to deliver and now our first demo trucks are on their way to dealerships for customer evaluations.”

The by-wire technology, according to the company, provides: better maneuverability and volumetric efficiency; improved safety; better ergonomics with lower step-in height and driver-centric cabin; improved serviceability; and more efficient maintenance and lower spare part inventory requirements.

“Achieving this certification milestone is a testament to REE’s dedicated team and our determination to bring this technology to market safely,” said Richard Colley, REE’s vice-president of government and regulatory affairs. “The federal and state incentives that the P7-C will be eligible for will help accelerate fleet electrification in the U.S., helping to improve public health and meet ambitious climate goals.”