Tico launches new electric terminal tractor

Tico Manufacturing has launched its next generation Pro-Spotter Electric terminal tractor.

“It was clear that the market demanded more flexibility in electric terminal tractors. End users should not have to change their entire operations to meet sustainability initiatives and requirements. We set out to tailor our next generation terminal tractor to meet each set of customer requirements and have succeeded in establishing an all-new benchmark for the industry,” said Mallery Pindar, Tico’s senior director of sales and marketing.

“This level of onboard energy finally conquers the challenge that port operators have of runtime when addressing demanding port applications and uses.”

Revealed for the first time at ACT Expo, the truck is powered by Volvo Penta, featuring additional battery and driveline options compared to the first-gen product. Production is set to commence in 2025.

Features include: scalable onboard energy levels up to 312 kWh; top end GCWR of 160,000 lb.; and up to 175 kWh fast charge capabilities.

“We understand very well the challenges port operators face,” said Dean Newton, Tico’s director of engineering.

“Drawing on our experiences operating over 2,000 units internally, we also examined every aspect of our customer’s operations to help develop this product. We are confident it will meet the challenges our customers face, particularly port operations. Now, 312 kWh is the new benchmark for the industry. This finally conquers the challenge for greater runtime in the work settings that these operators have.”