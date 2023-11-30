Tim Hortons rolls out electric truck in Ontario, another coming to B.C.

Tim Hortons has introduced its first electric truck to support restaurants across southwestern Ontario.

The Volvo VNR Electric Class 8 truck is based out of the chain’s distribution center in Guelph, Ont., and a second electric truck will soon be based out of the distribution center in Langley, B.C., according to a news release.

(Photo: Tim Hortons)

The trucks will cover daily routes of 150 to 200 kilometers, drawing on a six-battery configuration that can cover up to 440 kilometers on a single charge. Tim Hortons installed DC fast chargers at each distribution center to support the vehicles.

The Volvo VNR Electric truck deployed in Guelph will be supported by Expressway Trucks in Ontario – the first Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealer in Ontario. The Volvo VNR Electric truck deployed in Langley will be supported by Pacific Coast Heavy Trucks Group – the first Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealer in B.C.

Electric trucks to travel up to 100,000 km per year

“As part of our Tims For Good sustainability platform we’re always working on developing better solutions for how we serve our millions of guests each and every day,” said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons.

“We’re really excited to now have one of the first electric transport trucks of its kind on the road here in Canada and another coming very soon. Each electric truck is expected to travel up to 100,000 kilometers per year while producing zero tailpipe emissions and reduce our use of more than 25,000 liters of diesel fuel per vehicle annually.”

“Today, as we celebrate the deployment of these cutting-edge electric vehicles into the company’s fleet, we are confident that the positive impact on both its drivers and employees will be felt for years to come,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America.