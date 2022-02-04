Truck World to showcase green truck tech

Truck World, Canada’s national truck show, will shine a special spotlight on technology that can leave fleets and owner-operators seeing green.

The show’s Greener Solutions Route will be a tribute to exhibitors offering sustainable and eco-friendly equipment, products and technology.

“We have more exhibitors than ever before who are showcasing equipment, products and technologies that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and fuel-efficient,” said show manager Thierry Quagliata. “This is clearly a trend that the industry is embracing, and we know fleets are looking for the options that best fit their operations.”

Booths that feature such products will be identified with a Greener Solutions logo, be featured on a dedicated web page at www.truckworld.ca, and be featured on the show’s mobile app.

“We want to make it easy for Truck World attendees to identify and buy from those companies that are making a difference through fuel-efficient and greener solutions – and celebrate the innovative suppliers dedicated to a greener tomorrow,” Quagliata said.

Truck World runs April 21-23 at the International Centre in Mississauga, Ont., and will feature more than 350 suppliers across 350,000 square feet of event space.

The show is produced by Newcom Media, which also publishes this website and other media properties.