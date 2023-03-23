U.S. trucking groups form emissions coalition

A group of U.S.-based trucking stakeholders has come together to form a coalition that will serve as a collective voice regarding emissions.

The Clean Freight Coalition (CFC) represents motor carriers of all sizes and sectors, truck manufacturers and dealers. Its mission is to: educate policy makers on the progress the trucking industry has made in reducing emissions and protecting the environment; promote the work underway to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from freight transportation; and advocate for sound public policies that transition toward a zero-emission future in a manner that assures affordable and reliable freight transportation and protects the supply chain.

Jim Mullen. (Photo: FMCSA)

The five founding members include: The American Trucking Associations; American Truck Dealers; National Tank Truck Carriers; Truck & Engine Manufacturers Association; and Truckload Carriers Association.

The coalition will be headed by Jim Mullen, former acting administrator and chief counsel of the U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

“Trucking is the backbone of our economy and critical to the nation’s supply chain. It is an honor to lead the CFC in its pursuit to get to zero emissions in a responsible and feasible manner,” said Mullen.

ATA president and CEO Chris Spear added: “The trucking industry starts with ‘Yes,’ as we’ve demonstrated through massive emission reductions over the last three decades. To get to zero, we must be honest and transparent about the road ahead. Success depends on a national energy strategy that is inclusive of our industry – the most central and critical link in the supply chain.”