VMC lands Quebec dealer for electric trucks

Vicinity Motor Corp. (VMC) has reached a distribution deal with Quebec-based Complexe EV to sell and support the VMC 1200 electric truck.

Complexe EV is owned by those who run Lussier Chevrolet Buick GMC in St.-Hyacinthe. The dealership has committed to an initial order of 25 vehicles.

(Photo: James Menzies)

The dealer will distribute the VMC 1200 throughout Southern Montreal, with a target to sell 100 VMC 1200 trucks in its first year.

“We continue to diversify our distribution network across North America, and Complexe EV is an ideal partner to represent us in Southern Montreal, with the owners having served the community for over 25 years with a wide range of vehicles across their other dealership brands,” said William Trainer, founder and CEO of Vicinity Motor Corp. “Their strong fleet services know-how supports local business and government customers — making them well suited to drive the future electrification of their client’s commercial fleets.”

Dominic Lussier, founder of Complexe EV, added: “Vicinity was a natural partner for us as we continue to expand our growing range of electric vehicle options. The VMC 1200 will be a highly appealing option to commercial transportation operators seeking to reduce costs, eliminate carbon emissions, and run more efficient fleets. We look forward to working closely with Vicinity to showcase their exciting Class 3 all-electric truck to our customers.”