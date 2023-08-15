VMC delivered 34 trucks in Q2, opened Washington plant

Canadian electric truck maker Vicinity Motor Corp. (VMC) has commenced production at its Ferndale, Wash., plant and delivered 34 VMC 1200 trucks in the second quarter.

The truck orders generated $4.8 million in revenue, the company announced in its Q2 earnings report. Its order backlog as of June 30 exceeded $150 million. A Q2 highlight was delivering VMC 1200 electric trucks to Lafarge for use in its B.C. fleet.

VMC 1200 (Photo: James Menzies)

VMC recently held an event in Ontario to attract dealers for a national distribution network and to introduce the truck to a broader market.

“The VMC 1200 has proven to be an incredible success, leveraging our strong history of automotive experience to target an underserved market with a compelling product at an extremely attractive price point, which is further reduced through Canadian federal and provincial rebates,” said founder and CEO William Trainer.

“The VMC 1200 electric truck has multiple applications – for example, it was recently chosen by Lafarge Canada, Canada’s largest provider of sustainable and innovative building materials, to electrify their truck fleet and reduce the associated carbon footprint. In addition to delivering immediate cost savings and contributing to carbon emissions reductions, the VMC 1200 qualifies for a federal rebate nationwide of CAD$40,000 from Transport Canada as well as provincial rebates. We are eager to ramp up production in our Ferndale facility to address the significant demand for this exciting new product.”

The company posted a net loss of $700,000 in the second quarter.