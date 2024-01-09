Walmart adds three eCascadias in Surrey, B.C.

Walmart Canada says it will deploy three Freightliner eCascadias at its grocery distribution center in Surrey, B.C.

The Surrey DC is a hub for the retailer’s vehicles powered by alternative energy. Walmart says these trucks will reduce fuel consumption by 100,000 liters of diesel per year.

(Photo: Walmart Canada)

“Putting our first electric semi-trailers on the road in British Columbia represents an important step in our regeneration journey, as we are doing our part to reduce Walmart Canada’s carbon footprint,” said Aaron Ritter, director of transportation, in a press release.

“In our ambition to have a fleet powered exclusively by alternative energy, the commissioning of three electric semi-trailers at our Surrey distribution center is just the first step, and we look forward to continuing our mission.”

The trucks are each expected to run about 110,000 km per year, with 400 km of range expected between charges.

“Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is essential to combat global warming. While electric cars for personal use are becoming more and more numerous, the industrial sector is slow to make the switch to electric vehicles. Walmart Canada is changing that with its new fleet of electric trucks,” added Surrey mayor Brenda Locke.

“I am very pleased that Walmart Canada has chosen Surrey as a starting point for this first step in its acquisition of a fleet of electric vehicles. I would like to congratulate Walmart Canada for its initiative to convert to clean electric energy vehicles. I look forward to seeing electric trucks on the roads of Surrey and hope to see more of them as Walmart Canada adds more to its fleet of electric vehicles.”