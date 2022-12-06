Schneider grows electric truck fleet

Schneider is making a big bet on battery-electric trucks, purchasing nearly 100 Freightliner eCascadias for its Southern California intermodal operations.

The first of the trucks are set to be delivered soon, the company said in a press release. This marks an additional 30 eCascadias for the fleet, on top of a previous order for 62 units. Schneider says this makes it one of the largest electric fleets in North America.

(Photo: Schneider)

“The integration of nearly 100 zero-emission vehicles is an important milestone for Schneider as we are moving beyond the battery-electric truck testing phase to running an operation at scale,” said Schneider president and CEO Mark Rourke. “In combination with rail movement, we can offer our intermodal customers meaningful emissions reduction value by utilizing BEV dray trucks.”

Schneider said the trucks will help it reduce its CO2 emissions per mile by 7.5% in 2025 and 60% by 2035.

“As the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturer, we are fully committed to reduce emissions with our vehicles and to move the commercial transportation industry into a more sustainable future,” said Daimler Truck North America senior vice-president of sales and marketing David Carson. “We are proud to share the same vision with Schneider and to partner closely with them on integrating eCascadias into their fleet.”