Walmart to electrify entire fleet by 2040

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Walmart will electrify its entire fleet, including longhaul trucks, by 2040 as part of a broader plan to become emissions-free.

“We want to play an important role in transforming the world’s supply chains to be regenerative. We face a growing crisis of climate change and nature loss and we all need to take action with urgency,” said Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, Walmart. “For 15 years, we have been partnering to do the work and continually raising our sustainability ambitions across climate action, nature, waste and people. The commitments we’re making today not only aim to decarbonize Walmart’s global operations, they also put us on the path to becoming a regenerative company – one that works to restore, renew and replenish in addition to preserving our planet, and encourages others to do the same.”

Walmart will electrify its longhaul fleet, and all vehicles, by 2040, the company announced. (Photo: iStock)

“We must all take urgent, sustained action to reverse nature loss and emissions before we reach a tipping point from which we will not recover,” added Kathleen McLaughlin, executive vice-president and chief sustainability officer for Walmart and president of the Walmart Foundation. “People have pushed past the earth’s natural limits. Healthy societies, resilient economies and thriving businesses rely on nature. Our vision at Walmart is to help transform food and product supply chains to be regenerative, working in harmony with nature – to protect, restore and sustainably use our natural resources.”