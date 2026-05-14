Workhorse Group foresees continued growth of medium-duty electrification

Electric commercial vehicle maker Workhorse Group says medium-duty fleet electrification is nearing a “tipping point” as fleets increasingly focus on operating cost savings and scalable support infrastructure.

The company reported first-quarter revenue of $4.3 million, up from $1.1 million a year earlier, while vehicle deliveries increased from five units to 21.

(Photo: Workhorse Group)

The quarter marked Workhorse’s first full reporting period since completing its merger with Motiv Electric Trucks in December 2025.

Scott Griffith, chief executive officer of Workhorse, said the company sees growing momentum in the medium-duty EV market as fleets look to lower operating costs.

“We believe a strong product-market fit exists in the medium duty segment, with numerous large fleets already deploying electric vehicles at scale, making this $23-billion commercial vehicle market near a tipping point of an electric transition,” Griffith said.

To help address higher upfront EV purchase costs, Workhorse introduced a lower-cost 140-kWh version of its W56 electric step van and launched promotional pricing on its 210-kWh model during the quarter. Griffith said both moves generated strong commercial interest.

The company also outlined plans for a new modular chassis platform to be produced at its Union City, Ind., manufacturing facility. The platform is intended to support multiple wheelbase configurations, new battery and axle technologies, and updated software and power electronics.

Workhorse said it is also developing its first Class 5/6 cab chassis, targeting validation testing in 2026 and production beginning in early 2027.