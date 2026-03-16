A Partnership Beyond Expectations

Fleets across the United States are under unprecedented pressure due to rising fuel costs, increasing operational complexity, and tighter compliance requirements.

Today, fleet leaders need more than data from telematics providers — they need action-ready insights to drive measurable performance, and a strong technological partner that works alongside them to tackle ever-changing — and sometimes unexpected — challenges.

West Side Transport partnered with ISAAC to improve operational reliability, driver performance, and fuel efficiency. With ISAAC’s fully integrated telematics platform, they met these objectives hands down — but they also found a true partner that delivered more.

In this case study, you’ll discover:

The operational challenges West Side faced prior to partnering with ISAAC

The concrete fuel savings achieved using ISAAC Coach, with 20%+ pilot testing results

West Side’s data-backed performance program, designed with ISAAC’s team

How ISAAC enabled a rapid, fleet-wide rollout during West Side’s unexpected system failure

How the West Side/ISAAC partnership continues to evolve through ongoing data analysis and collaboration

Is your fleet looking to improve operational efficiency, driver performance, and fuel efficiency? Read the case study to see what measurable results look like and the value of a strong partnership.