Daimler to move Freightliner, Western Star production to the Carolinas
Daimler Truck North America announced it is moving its Freightliner and Western Star production lines out of Portland, Ore., and to factories in North and South Carolina.
Daimler said 375 workers will be laid off, though some could be offered positions elsewhere in the company. Its North American headquarters will remain in Portland.
According to reports, DTNA informed employees on July 29 of the plan to relocate manufacturing operations “as part of a broader effort to optimize its production network and align resources with future business needs.”
Besides Portland, Daimler North America has five assembly plants, including Cleveland, N.C., and Fort Mill, S.C. It also has three plants in Mexico.
Earlier this month, Daimler opened a $40 million engineering hub at its Portland headquarters.
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