Autonomous trucks delivering restaurant food for Martin Brower

Autonomous trucking provider Kodiak Robotics is working with Martin Brower to make autonomous deliveries of quick service restaurant food between Dallas and Oklahoma City eight times a week.

The two companies have worked together since 2022 and have now completed more than 600 autonomous deliveries. They’re now looking to expand their partnership.

(Photo: Kodiak Robotics)

“Your next order of fries may have traveled on a Kodiak truck,” said Don Burnette, founder and CEO, Kodiak. “Autonomous trucks are well-suited to the difficult work of longhaul driving, while allowing our partners’ local drivers to handle last-mile deliveries and provide a personal touch for customers. Martin Brower’s shuttle lane model is an ideal application for Kodiak that enables us to demonstrate the value of our technology within our customers’ existing networks.”

The shuttle lane concept allows autonomous trucks to shuttle full trailers between major hubs while local drivers manage the distribution of goods to multiple restaurants.

“We chose Kodiak because we share a mutual commitment to safety and customer service,” said Mark Grittner, director – global capital, fleet and facilities, Martin Brower. “By working together, we are able to benefit from the safety, reliability and efficiency provided by Kodiak’s autonomous technology while also ensuring our local drivers can continue to provide the best-in-class customer service that is foundational to Martin Brower’s reputation.”