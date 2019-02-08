Bendix opens technical center in Mexico

MONTERREY, Mexico – Bendix has opened a new 7,800 sq.-ft. technical center in Monterrey, Mexico.

The site will be used to drive research and development across Bendix’s line of products.

The engineering team there will work across the Bendix product line, including working on vehicle electrification, automated and autonomous vehicles, and fuel economy improvement products.

“Our legacy and future are built on the innovation and expertise of our engineering teams that work around the world to maintain a strong and hands-on relationship aimed at bolstering our existing expertise and long-term strategic impact,” said Richard Beyer, vice-president, engineering and R&D at Bendix. “Mexico, where our industry manufactures more than a third of its commercial vehicle tractors and trailers, has been a vital part of Bendix’s business for 30 years, dating to the establishment of manufacturing operations in Acuña in May 1988. Today, through this center located in Monterrey, we can further enhance our presence in North America and expand our engineering footprint.”