Bestpass buys Fleetworthy Solutions

Toll management company Bestpass has acquired Fleetworthy Solutions, giving it the ability to provide fleet safety, compliance and risk management offerings.

Bestpass says the acquisitions, already completed, will allow it to provide fleets a one-stop shop for tolling, compliance and safety needs. Both companies will continue to operate under their current branding.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Fleetworthy to the Bestpass family,” said Tom Fogarty, CEO of Bestpass. “We know fleet and driver safety is a top priority with our customers. It’s why we sought collaboration with a premier provider to incorporate safety and compliance solutions into our comprehensive range of services. Fleetworthy emerged as the ideal partner, and we eagerly anticipate the valuable contributions this integrated offering will make for our customers.”

“Fleetworthy is excited to join forces with Bestpass, a leader and innovator in the toll management space,” added Michael Precia, president and CEO of Fleetworthy. “We have been impressed by Bestpass’ growth and success, and we share their commitment to customer satisfaction and excellence. By combining our complementary strengths and capabilities, we will be able to offer a unique and powerful solution that will help our customers go beyond compliant and achieve optimal outcomes for their fleets. We look forward to working with the Bestpass team to create a industry leader and more powerful and comprehensive solution set.”

Bestpass was founded in 2001 and covers all major toll roads in the U.S., processing more than US$1.5 billion in toll transactions annually. Fleetworthy was founded in 1983 and runs the cloud-based CPSuite software for fleet compliance.