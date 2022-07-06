Clarience Technologies buys Pressure Systems International

Clarience Technologies has purchased Pressure Systems International (PSI), maker of tire inflation management systems.

The company says its latest addition will become increasingly important as the trucking industry transitions to electric vehicles and seeks greater range.

“As electric vehicle fleets seek to maximize range and minimize downtime, tire rolling resistance plays an increasingly important role in determining EV range,” said Brian Kupchella, Clarience Technologies CEO. “PSI is an industry innovator that expands our technology capabilities, making the company a strong strategic fit with Clarience Technologies.”

(Photo: PSI)

PSI will operate as a Clarience business unit under its current branding and will still be led by current president and CEO Tim Musgrave.

“In 1993, we imagined a better way for fleets to keep their tires at the correct tire pressure. We realized quickly we were doing more than forming new company — we were launching a new industry,” said Musgrave. “Now, as part of Clarience Technologies, we can continue to bring future innovations to transportation in the years to come.”

The company has nearly 2 million systems installed on commercial trailers. Clarience believes tire inflation will be increasingly important as the industry shifts to electric and autonomous commercial vehicles.