Gatik taps in to Goodyear’s tire intelligence

Goodyear and Gatik are focusing on factors where the rubber meets the road, drawing on intelligent tire data to improve autonomous vehicle performance.

A “significant portion” of Gatik’s highly autonomous Classes 3-7 box trucks, tested by clients including Loblaw, will be equipped with Goodyear Endurance RSA tires with Goodyear SightLine technology at fleets across Canada and the U.S.

“Being the vehicle’s only contact point to the road, the tire can play a pivotal role in enabling the vehicle to react like a driver would,” Goodyear senior vice-president – global operations and chief technology officer Chris Helsel said in a press release issued during CES.

The data relates to road conditions and tire health, helping improve autonomous vehicle controllers using insights about cornering and brake stiffness, rolling resistance, and tire loads. (Photo: Goodyear)

“Gatik is revolutionizing the autonomous technology space, and by providing real-time insights through intelligent tire data, we can support Gatik’s autonomous driving system to become even more safe, reliable and efficient.”

Tire data refining autonomous controllers

The data relates to road conditions and tire health, helping improve autonomous vehicle controllers using insights about cornering and brake stiffness, rolling resistance, and tire loads. And it will be shared through a real-time feedback loop that has already helped Gatik enhance performance, the companies say, offering the example of being able to quickly adapt to various road conditions, even when payloads vary.

“The real-time data derived from intelligent tire technology not only enhances the safety and predictability of our autonomous vehicles, but also enables us to maintain high levels of efficiency, reliability and delivery uptime throughout our operations,” said Gautam Narang, Gatik CEO and co-founder.

Ongoing tests are being conducted at Goodyear’s proving grounds in San Angelo, Texas – a closed course where the companies can test evasive maneuvers, collision avoidance, tight turns, and lane keeping, among other factor.

The companies say they have future plans to incorporate Goodyear’s predictive road condition monitoring solution.