Hyliion expanding headquarters

Hyliion Holdings, provider of electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, Tuesday announced that it has begun a significant expansion of its Austin, Texas, headquarters.

Driven by a growing staff and the need for additional installation and testing capacity, the multi-million-dollar project will be broken into three stages, focusing on increased office space, a reconfigured installation warehouse, and a new research and development testing area. The project is expected to be completed next year.

Rendering of the Hyliion showroom that will be added in significant expansion of the Austin headquarters (Photo: Hyliion)

“Our people and our products are at the core of this expansion,” said Thomas Healy, founder and CEO of Hyliion. “We are growing to accommodate current and expected future demand for our innovative powertrain solutions. Each decision made in our building redesign is intended to support our commercialization goals as we work toward the rollout of our new Hybrid unit later this year and the launch of our Hypertruck ERX.”

The full project will increase facility capacity by 50%.

Richelle Frank, who recently joined Hyliion as vice-president, operations, will oversee the day-to-day progress of the redesign – in addition to her duties leading a growing operations team and managing all of Hyliion’s installation and assembly programs.

“I am thrilled to have joined such a talented team and a company whose mission is helping to bring superior performance, emissions reductions, and lower operating costs to the commercial trucking industry,” said Frank. “I look forward to accelerating and building upon the strategic actions that Hyliion has already undertaken towards broader commercialization of our products.”