Navistar testing Plus autonomous tech on U.S. roads

Autonomous trucking software provider Plus has announced it’s working with Navistar and other members of the Traton Group to deploy Level 4 autonomous trucks globally.

Scania, Man, and Navistar trucks will serve as the base vehicles while Plus develops the software to allow hub-to-hub autonomous trucking operations. Plus says its SuperDrive system is already being tested by the truck makers on public roads, including in the U.S., with plans to pilot operations with fleets this year.

Commercial production will follow, Plus announced in a release.

“We see autonomous as a key part of our offer for a full range of safe, efficient and sustainable transport solutions that can be adapted according to each individual customer’s specific needs, something which is further strengthened by our partnership with Plus,” said Peter Hafmar, vice-president and head of autonomous solutions, at Scania, leading the coordination of autonomous solutions for the Traton Group.

“Plus is thrilled to have our industry leading autonomous driving software be chosen for the Traton Group’s impressive portfolio of storied and trusted global commercial vehicle brands across Scania, MAN, and Navistar,” added Shawn Kerrigan COO and co-founder at Plus. “Together we will accelerate the global commercialization of Level 4 autonomous trucks and bring to market safer and more sustainable transportation solutions.”

In the U.S., on-road testing is occurring on a busy freight corridor linking San Antonio and Dallas, Texas.