Robotic Research rebrands as Forterra

Robotic Research Autonomous Industries (RRAI), the autonomous truck technology provider working with FPInnovations in the Quebec bush, has rebranded as Forterra.

The company says the name change reflects its ground-based autonomy focus in the defense and commercial sectors.

“Since our founding over 20 years ago, we have been focused on the deployment of groundbreaking autonomy systems,” Forterra CEO Josh Araujo said in a release. “Our rebrand to Forterra represents who we are today, while reflecting our history and the mission that drives us. We exist to empower people and their missions – regardless of the environment.”

Forterra is focused on automating defense vehicles and off-road, on-property commercial trucks. Its AutoDrive autonomy platform can work across different vehicle types and in complicated environments, the company says.

Explaining the new name, the company says Forterra combines “for” as in “directed to” or“belonging to,” with “terra,” from Latin meaning “earth” or “solid ground.”

In addition, its implied qualities include “forte” from Latin fortem or “strong” – an ability to withstand a great force or pressure. And RR – the double Rs pay homage to the company’s prior name – “Robotic Research” – and its 20-plus year history.