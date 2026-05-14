Tenet, Crown merge to build air freight tech platform

Tenet Transportation Tech and Crown Data Systems have merged, creating a combined software platform serving more than 400 customers and partners across Canada and the U.S.

Tenet provides an operating system for cartage, expedited, courier, drayage and LTL carriers. Crown, founded in Buffalo, N.Y., in 1997 by Mike King, specializes in air freight trucking software.

Mike King and Hugh Kirkpatrick (Photo: Supplied)

The merged company will support first-, middle- and last-mile operations, with products covering dispatching, driver mobile apps, warehouse operations, freight scanning, invoicing, reporting, and connections with more than 70 forwarders.

“Crown was founded on innovation. We solved inefficiencies in our own business and changed the market. This is our legacy,” said King, president of Crown Data Systems. “I see in Tenet that same innovation, helping us extend our legacy into the future with the best solutions and service in the industry.”

Tenet CEO Hugh Kirkpatrick will lead the combined company. King will remain president of Crown Data Systems before moving into a strategic advisor role.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Mike and the Crown team as well as their customers and partners,” Kirkpatrick said. “Mike is a visionary entrepreneur, with a 50-plus-year career across trucking and technology, and Crown’s decades of experience, customer-focused mission, and trusted relationships is a perfect complement to Tenet.”

The combined business will have more than 40 employees and offices in Buffalo, N.Y., and Atlanta, Ga.