Thermo King completes electric trailer testing with Walmart, Loblaws and Martin Brower

Thermo King has completed initial testing of its evolve electric trailer with retailers Walmart and Loblaws, and Martin Brower, a supply chain manager for restaurants around the world.

During more than 2,500 hours of operation, the battery-powered refrigerated trailer unit delivered excellent performance, ensuring high quality climate control to keep food and other goods fresh, according to a press release from Thermo King.

With zero direct emissions, electric trailer technology can help to significantly decarbonize the cold chain, the company said.

Thermo King’s battery-powered refrigerated trailer unit. (Photo: Thermo King)

“By partnering with our customers, we can help accelerate the industry’s transformation to electrification by applying valuable insights from data collected during these trials,” said Karin De Bondt, president of Thermo King Americas. “With more than 2,500 hours of operation, the learnings bring us closer to a commercialized all-electric trailer unit, help our customers prepare their operations, and ultimately, together we can advance the industry forward.”

“With thousands of refrigerated trailers using diesel fuel today, we have the ability to make a meaningful difference when it comes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” addedFernando Cortes, senior vice-president of transportation, Walmart U.S. “We were pleased to work with Thermo King on the testing of our first-ever refrigerated trailer operated primarily on battery electricity in the U.S. as we look for solutions to achieve zero emissions by 2040.”