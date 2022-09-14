DHL Express Canada spending $15M to add 110 EVs to ground fleet

DHL Express will invest $15M in Canada to update its ground fleet with 110 electric vehicles within the next 12 months.

This investment will include the acquisition of the electric vehicles, charging stations and other related infrastructure.

The first 10 electric vehicles – Class 6 medium-duty trucks with a range of 290 km per charge with a 252 kWh battery – will be active in Montreal by the end of 2022 to service 10 routes out of the Montreal–Trudeau International Airport.

(Photo: DHL Express)

“As the world’s largest logistics company, it is our responsibility to lead the way and guide the logistics industry into a sustainable future,” said Andrew Williams, CEO for DHL Express Canada. “We are determined to transition our operation into one that is net zero emissions and climate friendly. Our customers also expect environmentally responsible services, and we are here to deliver that as well.”

The remaining 100 vehicles are expected to be in operation by mid-2023 in different cities, including Ottawa, Hamilton, Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton, and Calgary. The reduction in CO2 emissions is estimated at 2,000 metric tons per year.

This investment is part of a series of initiatives that the company is undertaking following its commitment to reduce its CO2 emissions to net zero by 2050. DHL will invest 7 billion euros through 2030 in measures around the world to reduce its CO2 emissions. By that year, the company aims at having electrified 60% of its fleet and reduced its CO2 emissions to less than 29 million metric tons.

In the Americas, DHL Express has more than 300 electric vehicles active throughout the region and hopes to double this amount by next year.