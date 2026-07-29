Toronto telematics startup Terminal raises $20 million to expand fleet data platform

Toronto-based Terminal has raised $20 million in Series A financing to expand its telematics data integration platform, which connects commercial fleets, insurers and logistics providers to more than 325 telematics service providers through a single application programming interface (API).

Telematics data is generated by hundreds of different devices and service providers, each using its own format. Terminal says it aggregates and standardizes data from electronic logging devices (ELDs), GPS trackers, dash cameras, OBD-II devices and other sources, allowing customers to access information through a single integration.

Terminal founders Connor Giles and Raghav Midha (Photo: Terminal)

The platform also uses artificial intelligence to validate data quality, manage customer consent and normalize information such as vehicle location, safety events, fault codes and maintenance data.

“Telematics data is one of the transportation industry’s most valuable assets, but it has lived across hundreds of distinct providers, which has made it hard to access and use at scale,” said Raghav Midha, CEO and co-founder of Terminal. “We are the neutral infrastructure layer that connects those providers and normalizes their data into a single, consistent format.”

Terminal said its customers include major insurers, fleet management companies, logistics providers and financial services firms. The company said insurers are using the platform to support telematics-based underwriting programs that can offer premium discounts for safe driving, while fleets use the data to improve safety, maintenance and operational efficiency.

Investor Battery Ventures’ general partner Marcus Ryu, who will join Terminal’s board of directors, said telematics data is becoming increasingly important to commercial auto insurance.

“Telematics data is three times more predictive of future risk than any other underwriting variable, yet fragmentation has kept that value out of reach for fleet managers and insurance companies until now,” Ryu said.

Terminal was founded by Midha and chief technology officer Connor Giles, both of whom have backgrounds in fleet operations and software development. The company said it will use the new capital to expand its enterprise customer base and strengthen partnerships with telematics providers.