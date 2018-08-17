Ambrose among speakers at CTEA

WINDSOR, Ont. – Rona Ambrose, a one-time Conservative Party leader and an advisor on NAFTA negotiations, will be among speakers at this year’s annual meeting of the Canadian Transportation Equipment Association.

The 55th annual conference will be hosted at Toronto’s Westin Prince hotel from Oct. 22 to 24.

Other prominent speakers during the event will be MP Andrew Leslie, parliamentary secretary to the minister of foreign affairs with special responsibilities for Canada-U.S. relations, and Candace Sider, Livingston’s vice-president of government and regulatory affairs in North America. She will be addressing challenges associated with tariffs.

Panels and presentation during the three-day event will cover topics including tariffs, trailers, chassis, electronic stability controls, amendments to Canada’s Motor Vehicle Safety Act, and Transport Canada director of road safety Ibrahima Sow.

