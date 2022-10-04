CTEA welcomes new general manager, directors

The Canadian Transportation Equipment Association (CTEA) welcomed a new general manager and a pair of directors during its annual general meeting in Victoria.

Jean-Marc Picard, previously head of the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA), officially stepped into the lead staff role at CTEA, as Suzy Leveille prepares to retire.

“This is a great opportunity,” Picard told a crowd of delegates including manufacturers, vehicle upfitters, and component suppliers. “I’m excited to learn about your companies, your products, yourselves.”

Jean-Marc Picard takes the podium during one of his first roles as general manager. (Photo: John G. Smith)

Association president Blair Norberg of Falcon Equipment referred to Leveille as an industry icon.

“It’s been a heck of a ride,” said Leveille, a one-time truck driver turned association executive. “Looking back, I would not change a thing.”

Two new board members also begin terms as directors.

Gabriel Seguin of Canadian Kenworth was acclaimed to his role. He is the regional service manager covering the Canadian region and is responsible for more than 80 Kenworth dealerships.

Nathalie St-Pierre, general manager of BeauRoc since 2012, was elected from a slate of three candidates. The former professional musician shifted career paths to complete a mechanical engineering degree from the Polytechnique of Montreal. Most recently she has been overseeing construction of a 40,000-square-foot facility.

They fill roles created with the departures of Shannon Bell and Stephen Vezina.

The CTEA will host its 60th manufacturing conference Sept. 25-27 in St. Andrews by the Sea, New Brunswick.