18 Wheels promotes Kotendzhi to COO

BURNABY, B.C. – Burnaby-based 18 Wheels Warehousing and Trucking has promoted Michael Kotendzhi to chief operating officer.

Kotendzhi is a partner in the company, where his most recent role was president of operations and transportation. He has a degree in logistics from the UBC Sauder School of Business.

The company, which celebrated its 30th anniversary this year, offers a one-stop solution for packaging, warehousing and trucking ​services.

It has terminals in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Ohio and in the State of Washington.