Accuride appoints Luo as interim CEO

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Accuride today announced that it has appointed Jason Luo to serve as interim president and chief executive officer.

Luo was formerly chairman and CEO of Ford China and, prior to that, president and CEO of Key Safety Systems. Luo has been a director of Accuride Corporation since March 2018 and also serves as a senior advisor to Crestview Partners, the majority owner of Accuride Corporation. The appointment follows the Board’s acceptance of Rick Dauch’s resignation from his Accuride executive positions and as a director following his appointment as the new CEO of Delphi Technologies.

The Board has begun a search to identify a permanent CEOfor Accuride.

“Since our investment in Accuride in 2016, the company has embarked on a strategy to transform itself from a North American supplier into a global leader,”said Thomas S. Murphy, Jr., chairman of the board of directors. “Over the past two years, Accuride has more than doubled its revenues after completing two acquisitions which added substantial operations in Europe and Asia. We are excited to continue to execute on this strategy with Jason Luo as Interim CEO of the company. Crestview and Jason have worked together closely and successfully for over a decade and Accuride is fortunate to have such a talented and highly respected executive lead the company’s outstanding team as we search for a permanent CEO.”