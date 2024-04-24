Air Products to build hydrogen corridor in Alberta

Air Products Canada announced that a network of permanent, commercial-scale multi-modal hydrogen refueling stations will be built in Alberta.

The stations will be located along the Queen Elizabeth II Highway that runs through Calgary and Edmonton. The fueling stations will be equipped to serve heavy-duty vehicles, such as commercial and municipal trucks and buses, as well as light-duty hydrogen fuel cell cars.

This hydrogen infrastructure will help Western Canada reach a goal of 5,000 hydrogen or dual-fuel vehicles on the road in five year, the company said in a news release.

Each of the stations will be able to fuel up to 200 heavy-duty trucks or 2,000 cars per day, according to Rachel Smith, vice-president and general manager of Air Products Canada.

“In Canada, hydrogen is essential to decarbonizing transportation where heavy-duty vehicles travel long distances in extreme temperatures. We are excited to be activating Canada’s first hydrogen corridor here in Alberta.”

Air Products’ hydrogen fueling station (Photo: LinkedIn)

The first of Air Products’ permanent hydrogen refueling stations, located in Edmonton near the company’s net-zero hydrogen energy complex, is scheduled to be onstream in 2025. Currently, Air Products has placed a temporary hydrogen mobile fueler on the site that is supplying customers.

The permanent Edmonton hydrogen refueling station is supported in part by $1 million in funding from Natural Resources Canada’s Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program.