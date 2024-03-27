Truck World’s educational series to focus on sustainability

Truck World will host a GreenTech educational series on April 18-20, focused on sustainable transportation.

The sessions are designed for attendees to learn about alternative fuels, sustainable equipment and technologies, and will feature low- and zero-emission fleet case studies, financial incentives to improve total cost of ownership for advanced clean vehicles, and the accelerated development of zero-emission infrastructure.

Attendees can register for free here.

On April 18, the sessions will focus on the future of fuel-cell-electric hydrogen-fueled vehicles with industry experts from Fuel Cell Stack Architect, Bison Transport, Cummins, and ITD Industries

Industry leaders from Canadian Natural Gas Vehicle Alliance, C.A.T., and Enbridge, will cover diesel alternatives like cold, liquefied, and renewable natural gas.

The panelists of the last session of the day will explore the business case for commercial fleet electrification, examine impending legislation that will fast-track the decarbonization of transportation, and prepare fleet managers for what they can expect as the industry transitions to a zero-emission future.

In the next two days, the panelists will address charging requirements, planning, pricing, and installation challenges that electric fleets can expect to encounter, as well as zero-emission manufacturing close to home.

Early EV users will explain the highlights and hardships of early adoption, and experts will discuss the spec’s and upgrades that can help burn less fuel with today’s trucks.

Speakers include senior leaders from organizations like Volvo Trucks, Lion Electric, Challenger Motor Freight, Hexagon Purus, PowerOn Energy Solutions, North American Council for Freight Efficiency, Mack Trucks, and the Ministry of Transportation. More information can be found at www.TruckWorld.ca.