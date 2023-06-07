AMTA names Bakalech as new president

Jason Bakalech has been named the new president of the Alberta Motor Transport Association, adding to a resume that has included executive roles at transportation safety supply organizations.

“At its core, AMTA represents a commitment to constantly improving the commercial transportation industry in Alberta and setting a global standard in safety, innovation, and training,” he said in a press release. “Our goal is to work with all stakeholders to create safer roads and a more sustainable province for all Albertans.”

Jason Bakalech (Photo: Supplied)

Bakalech most recently served as vice-president of Barricades and Signs, executive vice-president of Powell West Group of Companies, and vice-president of ATS Traffic. He has an MBA from Athabasca University, and a bachelor’s degree in economics and mathematics from University of Alberta.

“With his strong leadership and strategic experience, Jason has a proven ability and track record to lead teams and organizations to success. We are confident he will make a positive impact on our association and its members, our many stakeholders and partners, and our industry,” board chairman Doug Paisley said.

Willie Hamel had served as interim president after Chris Nash left the role to become vice-president – industry relations and member solutions.