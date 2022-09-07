AMTA names Hamel interim president, Nash moves to VP

Willie Hamel has been named interim president of the Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA), as Chris Nash leaves the role to become vice-president – industry relations and member solutions.

When announcing the move, the board said Nash’s newly created position will focus on aligning association services with member needs, and expand partnerships created through a new Strategic Plan.

Willie Hamel (Photo: LinkedIn)

Hamel – a business consultant who served as board chairman from 2013-18 — will oversee day-to-day operations at the association. He had served as vice-president – operations at Trimac Transportation, and vice-president of Diversified Transportation.

“These changes grow our capacity and strengthen our focus so we can best address the many opportunities our industry faces in the coming years,” said board chairman Jude Groves. “They will enable AMTA to respond to members’ needs and pursue aligned opportunities as we grow our association, without blurring the focus on our mandate as a safety and advocacy organization.”

It is the third provincial trucking association to see changes in management ranks in recent weeks.

Jordan Ewart has left the Saskatchewan Trucking Association after serving as manager – policy and government relations. The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association has also begun the search for a new executive director with the departure of Jean-Marc Picard.