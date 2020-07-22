App lets cross-border truck drivers submit contact details in advance

OTTAWA, Ont. – Canada-bound truck drivers can now submit contact information to the Public Health Agency of Canada before reaching the border, using a new ArriveCAN app.

Border personnel began to collect contact information earlier this month to support contact tracing that may be needed to help combat the spread of Covid-19. While truck drivers continue to be deemed an essential service, and are exempted from quarantine requirements, they were included in the latest initiative.

(Photo: iStock)

The government says the app will also help to reduce time in lineups, and limit physical contact with others.

The personal contact information includes email addresses and phone numbers. Once collected, it’s linked to the data in other travel documents and won’t have to be provided during future crossings.

The app is available for free through Google Play and Apple App stores, and can be accessed on the web.