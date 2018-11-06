Applications open for 6th annual Top Fleet Employers program

OTTAWA, Ont. — Applications are now open for Trucking HR Canada’s 6th annual Top Fleet Employers program, which recognizes fleets who demonstrate a commitment to going above and beyond in their human resources practices.

Applications and online submissions will be accepted here until close of business on January 18, 2019.

The Top Fleet Employers program is open to any Canadian fleet, and recognizes employers that meet Trucking HR Canada’s standards of excellence in human resources for the trucking industry. There is no limit to the number or size of fleets which can be recognized.

The Top Fleet Employers program rates workplaces on recruitment and retention initiatives, compensation, lifestyle, employee engagement and communications, health and wellness, and professional development, while bringing together fleets of all sizes and from all regions of the country to co-operatively celebrate great trucking and logistics industry workplaces. In addition to the online application and document submission, the process also involves employee surveys and follow-up interviews where required. Selection criteria reflect human resources issues, trends and working environments seen in the Canadian trucking industry, and have been validated by a panel of industry experts and a Certified Human Resources Professional.

“In a tight labour market, raising the profile of the trucking and logistics sector as a career choice is an industry imperative”, said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada, “Which means that being recognized in this program is more important than ever.”

To learn more about the Top Fleet Employers program, and to apply, visit www.truckingHR.com.