APTA announces winners of driving championships

DIEPPE, N.B. — The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association’s safety council gave out top marks to the day’s most talented professional drivers at APTA’s Annual Professional Driving Championships held in Masstown, N.S. Saturday, June 16. A total of 36 professional drivers competed, including nine rookies.

The 2018 Atlantic Driving Championships winners are as follows:

2 Axle (Straight Truck)

1st place – James Chambers, Armour Transportation Systems

2nd place – Scott Comeau, Armour Transportation Systems

3rd place – Home Whittaker-Coldron, Midland Transport Limited

Professionalism Award – Donald Delong, Day & Ross Transportation Group

4 Axle (Single Tandem)

1st place – Steve MacPhee, Day & Ross Transportation Group

2nd place – John Chambers, Armour Transportation Systems

3rd place – Chester Williams, Armour Transportation Systems

Professionalism Award – John Chambers, Armour Transportation Systems

5 Axle (Tandem Tandem)

1st place – Dave Taylor, Armour Transportation Systems

2nd place – Peter O’Connell, Home Hardware Stores Limited

3rd place – Richard Patriquin, Midland Transport Limited

Professionalism Award – Doug Hirtle, Eassons Transport Limited

B-Train (Super B Train)

1st place – Rob Stevens, Home Hardware Stores Limited

2nd place – Glenn Fisher, Midland Transport Limited

3rd place – Byron Tuttle, Home Hardware Stores Limited

Professionalism Award – Glenn Fisher, Midland Transport Limited

Rookie of the Year Award

Chester Williams, Armour Transportation Systems