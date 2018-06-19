APTA announces winners of driving championships

DIEPPE, N.B. — The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association’s safety council gave out top marks to the day’s most talented professional drivers at APTA’s Annual Professional Driving Championships held in Masstown, N.S. Saturday, June 16. A total of 36 professional drivers competed, including nine rookies.
The 2018 Atlantic Driving Championships winners are as follows:
2 Axle (Straight Truck)
1st place – James Chambers, Armour Transportation Systems
2nd place – Scott Comeau, Armour Transportation Systems
3rd place – Home Whittaker-Coldron, Midland Transport Limited
Professionalism Award – Donald Delong, Day & Ross Transportation Group
4 Axle (Single Tandem)
1st place – Steve MacPhee, Day & Ross Transportation Group
2nd place – John Chambers, Armour Transportation Systems
3rd place – Chester Williams, Armour Transportation Systems
Professionalism Award – John Chambers, Armour Transportation Systems
5 Axle (Tandem Tandem)
1st place – Dave Taylor, Armour Transportation Systems
2nd place – Peter O’Connell, Home Hardware Stores Limited
3rd place – Richard Patriquin, Midland Transport Limited
Professionalism Award – Doug Hirtle, Eassons Transport Limited
B-Train (Super B Train)
1st place – Rob Stevens, Home Hardware Stores Limited
2nd place – Glenn Fisher, Midland Transport Limited
3rd place – Byron Tuttle, Home Hardware Stores Limited
Professionalism Award – Glenn Fisher, Midland Transport Limited
Rookie of the Year Award
Chester Williams, Armour Transportation Systems
Team Award
Midland Transport Limited
Have your say: