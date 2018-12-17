APTA honors best in trucking at annual dinner

DIEPPE, N.B. — Nine Canadians from the Maritimes were honored on December 13 for their outstanding contributions and dedication to the trucking industry and their communities across the region.

The honorees were celebrated by the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA), its board of directors, and representatives of trucking companies from across Atlantic Canada at the APTA Annual Awards Dinner held at the Delta Beauséjour Hotel in Moncton, N.B.

“The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association proudly recognizes outstanding individuals who work behind the wheel, in the terminals, and at the desks of trucking companies and make significant contributions to our industry’s success and growth throughout Atlantic Canada,” says APTA executive director Jean Marc Picard.

The recipients were as follows:

Good Samaritan: Harold MacAulay of Armour Transportation Systems

Helping Hand: Karen Dorey of Eassons Transportation Group

Professional Driver Coach: Bill Purdy of Clarke Road Transport

Safety to Motor Transportation: Rhéal Richard of Atlantic Pacific Transport Ltd.

Dispatcher of the Year: Patrisha Flemming of Classic Freight Systems Ltd.

Driver of the Year: Daniel J. Carruthers of Midland Transport Limited

CTA/Volvo Trucks Canada National Driver of the Year: Jean-Claude Robichaud of Atlantic Pacific Transport Ltd.

2017 Service to the Industry: Vicki McKibbon of Armour Transportation Systems

2018 Service to the Industry: Paul Easson of Eassons Transportation Group

“Thousands of exceptional people work in the trucking industry in Atlantic Canada, and their contributions consistently go above and beyond their everyday responsibilities,” explains Dave Miller, APTA chairman. “Their efforts can range from small acts of kindness, to heroic acts that save lives.These individuals have been nominated and recognized by their companies and by their peers, and that makes the recognition even more special.”