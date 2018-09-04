APTA wishes drivers Happy National Trucking Week

DIEPPE, N.B. – The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA) is wishing the thousands of professional drivers working in Canada’s eastern provinces a Happy National Trucking Week Sept. 2-8.

The association notes 90% of all consumer products in Atlantic Canada are delivered by trucks, as well as two-thirds of trade, by value, with the U.S.

“The trucking industry is a bit of an unsung hero in the sense that many people don’t think about all of the parts involved in getting goods to their destination. The APTA would like to thank all of the professional drivers, mechanics, dispatchers and support staff who make sure the supply chain doesn’t break, who keep our economy strong, and make sure the things we need arrive on time and safely,” said Jean-Marc Picard, executive director of the APTA.