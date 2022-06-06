Arnold Bros. encourages fleets to go plaid for dad

Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) members have led Plaid for Dad fundraising efforts since the Canadian Cancer Society launched the annual prostate cancer awareness campaign in 2015.

Arnold Bros. Transport is hoping to build on that success with its own $20,000 fundraising target for 2022. The fleet has raised a collective $85,400 since joining the cause in 2017.

(Photo: supplied)

The company is also encouraging the broader trucking industry to join in the campaign, asking colleagues to wear plaid to work on Friday, June 17, ahead of Father’s Day.

“This year we’re looking to make a difference again by raising funds to continue ground-breaking prostate cancer research and raise awareness through our six-week campaign,” Arnold Bros. said in a statement.

One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, the Canadian Cancer Society says. When detected early, survival rates are close to 100%. But when not detected early, the survival rates five years after diagnosis drop to 28%.