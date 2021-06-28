Sutco tops Plaid for Dad fundraising campaign

Sutco Transportation Specialists topped workplace fundraising campaigns for the Canadian Cancer Society’s Plaid for Dad initiative this year – collecting $27,364 in the fight against prostate cancer.

The Salmo, B.C. fleet, which has secured the top honor for three consecutive years, was joined by several industry peers among the leading fundraisers.

Tandet of Oakville, Ont. was the campaign’s third-highest fundraiser, collecting more than $18,000, while Winnipeg Arnold Bros. Transport secured the fifth spot by raising $15,850.

“Like so many families, cancer has had a major impact on ours. My father is an early prostate cancer detection story and is still with us today,” said Sutco president Doug Sutherland. “Unfortunately, my father-in-law passed away from prostate cancer that spread without early detection. The ripple of sorrow will last for many years to come. We bring awareness to prostate cancer annually, as early detection can change a family dynamic for generations.”

The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) noted that several other members were among the Top 20 workplaces, with Steed Standard Transport and Kriska Transportation Group adding to the totals.

Collectively, CTA members have raised more than $300,000 for Plaid for Dad since the campaign was launched.

About one in eight Canadian men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.